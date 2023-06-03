Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 79.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,663,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,732,699,000 after buying an additional 170,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,618,264,000 after buying an additional 394,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,835,000 after buying an additional 24,853 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,736,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,111,000 after buying an additional 71,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,675,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,386,000 after buying an additional 14,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities downgraded Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James downgraded Seagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Seagen from $145.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagen

Seagen Trading Up 0.4 %

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total value of $66,261.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,349,261.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total value of $66,261.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,349,261.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 42,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $7,557,671.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,696,042.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 155,924 shares of company stock valued at $30,559,184 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

SGEN opened at $195.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.98 and a 200-day moving average of $164.28. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.08 and a 52-week high of $207.16.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seagen

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.