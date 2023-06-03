Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 9,967 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 107.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,036.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $70.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of -119.73 and a beta of 0.99. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $80.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.55.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $290.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.96 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.04.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $181,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 54,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $181,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 54,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 2,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,838 shares of company stock worth $24,131,256 over the last three months. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

