Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,896 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Block were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Block by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Block by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Block by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Block during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $215,164.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,321.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $140,500.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 486,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,986,077.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $215,164.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,321.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,384 shares of company stock valued at $19,997,018. 11.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Block from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Block from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Block from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.03.

SQ opened at $63.46 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $93.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.07.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

