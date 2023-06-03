Korea Investment CORP Acquires 124,443 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 433,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,443 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in KE were worth $6,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of KE by 652.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of KE by 247.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KE during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KE during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of KE by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of KE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.52.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $16.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of -1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.06. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $21.08.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. KE had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 4.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

