Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,008 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 20,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $147,095.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,574. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Thomas Cortese sold 13,650 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $99,235.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,431.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 20,544 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $147,095.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $8.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $17.83.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.78 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 686.29% and a negative net margin of 79.82%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also

