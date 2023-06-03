Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 14,595 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,595 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Bank of America upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $199.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.16.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $181.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.01. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.07 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvalonBay Communities

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total value of $704,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 62,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,016,639.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

