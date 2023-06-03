M&T Bank Corp Buys 3,488 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 958.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPLA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.75.

Insider Activity

LPL Financial Stock Performance

In other LPL Financial news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. bought 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $180.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,138.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $202.77 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.68 and a twelve month high of $271.56. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.24 and a 200-day moving average of $217.03.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.22%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.