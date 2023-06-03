M&T Bank Corp Purchases 1,063 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in SEI Investments by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 79,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $379,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

SEIC stock opened at $58.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $64.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.45.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $469.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.79 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 20.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on SEIC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 15,659 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $877,843.54. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,568,128 shares in the company, valued at $480,329,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 15,659 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $877,843.54. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,568,128 shares in the company, valued at $480,329,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 65,900 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $3,654,155.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,583,787 shares in the company, valued at $475,970,989.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,021 shares of company stock worth $6,551,993. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

