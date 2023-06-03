Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $5,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,776,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,590,693,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,099,000 after purchasing an additional 566,938 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,124,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,947,000 after purchasing an additional 162,364 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 907,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,675,000 after purchasing an additional 363,404 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 722,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVY. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.25.

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,266.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $166.29 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $151.62 and a 12 month high of $204.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.63. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.10%.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

