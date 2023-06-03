Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,931 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $5,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth about $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 282.0% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JKHY. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective (down previously from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.45.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $152.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.28 and a 12 month high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,594.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,594.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura G. Kelly acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,826.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

