Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $5,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

CPB stock opened at $51.47 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $57.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.36.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.82%.

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

