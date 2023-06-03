Korea Investment CORP Has $6.26 Million Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 158,055 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Loews were worth $6,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in L. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 165.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Loews Stock Performance

NYSE:L opened at $58.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.17. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Loews in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $26,686.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,339.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Loews news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $26,686.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,292 shares in the company, valued at $185,339.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $190,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,958,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,707,116,195.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 259,796 shares of company stock worth $14,119,786 in the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Loews Profile

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

