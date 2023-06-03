Korea Investment CORP Raises Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,349 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in EQT were worth $7,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQT. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of EQT by 569.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Price Performance

EQT stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.16.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. TD Securities reduced their target price on EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.59.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

