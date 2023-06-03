Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 92.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.05% of Nordson worth $7,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 1,258.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $227.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $194.89 and a 1-year high of $251.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.00.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $650.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 29.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.20.

About Nordson



Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.



