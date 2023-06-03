Korea Investment CORP Raises Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,715 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.06% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $7,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 86.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,766,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,766,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $30,277,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,689,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,480,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 729,861 shares of company stock valued at $58,020,180 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $86.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.26. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $86.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 2.43.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

