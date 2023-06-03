Korea Investment CORP Acquires New Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 107,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $7,382,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

Ares Management Stock Performance

ARES opened at $89.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.17, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.28 and a 200 day moving average of $79.12. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). Ares Management had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 280.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.85 per share, for a total transaction of $5,962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,623,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,630,587.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $170,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,326,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,463,552.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.85 per share, with a total value of $5,962,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,623,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,630,587.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,159,448 shares of company stock worth $47,345,633 and sold 7,271,773 shares worth $193,267,088. 47.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

