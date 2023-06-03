Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,989 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $7,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Raymond James by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Raymond James by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Raymond James by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Raymond James by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.43.

Raymond James Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE RJF opened at $94.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $126.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 22.13%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

