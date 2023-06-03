M&T Bank Corp Buys Shares of 2,147 Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.12% of Atrion at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Atrion by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 145,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,683,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,131,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,338,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,083,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,122,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atrion Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATRI opened at $550.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $596.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $613.34. Atrion Co. has a 52 week low of $500.00 and a 52 week high of $705.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.74 million, a PE ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 0.48.

Atrion Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.13%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATRI shares. TheStreet cut Atrion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Atrion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Atrion Profile

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products for cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services, and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

Featured Articles

