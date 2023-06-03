M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 89.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,404 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Evergy by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

In related news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $76,585.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27 shares in the company, valued at $1,557.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $76,585.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,351 shares of company stock worth $1,579,544. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Evergy Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on EVRG shares. TheStreet cut Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $57.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.97 and a 200 day moving average of $60.93. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $71.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.13%.

About Evergy

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.