JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 230,244 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,235,498 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,244 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.44% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $256,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 302.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

NYSE BNS opened at $49.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.70 and a 200-day moving average of $50.58. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $45.26 and a 52-week high of $68.47.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.15). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.7851 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Scotiabank downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.