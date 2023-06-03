Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,840,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388,783 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $246,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEAK. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,120 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $121,461,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,894,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,598 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 226.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,616,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,133 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.42.

Insider Transactions at Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 2.9 %

In other news, COO Thomas Klaritch purchased 1,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.21 per share, with a total value of $35,209.57. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 344,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,240. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Thomas Klaritch bought 1,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.21 per share, with a total value of $35,209.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 344,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.43 per share, with a total value of $85,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEAK stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.72. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $29.22.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 118.81%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

Further Reading

