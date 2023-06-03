JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 65,056 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 960,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65,056 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $219,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in IDEX by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $209.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $172.18 and a one year high of $246.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.66.

IDEX Increases Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. IDEX had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $845.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 31.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on IEX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.17.

About IDEX

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.