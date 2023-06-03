Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,913,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,683,000 after buying an additional 885,711 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,938,000 after buying an additional 876,725 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,536,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,442,000 after buying an additional 446,033 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 323.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 525,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,690,000 after purchasing an additional 401,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 314.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 446,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,973,000 after purchasing an additional 338,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 2.7 %

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 351,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,935,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ARE opened at $115.37 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.64 and a fifty-two week high of $172.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.19. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $700.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.70 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 28.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 106.84%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

