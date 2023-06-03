Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $599,000 Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 317.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the third quarter worth $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $67.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.18. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 13.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.18.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

