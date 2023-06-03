Korea Investment CORP Has $7.96 Million Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,248 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Dover were worth $7,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 49,017.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,468,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,146 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dover by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,959,000 after buying an additional 565,772 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Dover by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,501,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,597,000 after buying an additional 436,060 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Dover by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 570,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,474,000 after buying an additional 327,400 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Dover by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 896,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,559,000 after buying an additional 263,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE DOV opened at $139.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $160.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.95 and a 200-day moving average of $143.47. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. Dover had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Dover’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

