Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $608,000 Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 605.6% in the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 14,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 12,184 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,144,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $110.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.86 and its 200-day moving average is $113.58. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $134.64. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.