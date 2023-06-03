Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 175 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 981.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL opened at $110.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $103.20 and a 52 week high of $142.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of -12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.58.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.14%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Allstate from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.31.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

