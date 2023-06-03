Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,419,000 after buying an additional 25,775 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth about $1,225,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $343.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.63. The company has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.10. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.19 and a 1 year high of $376.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.62.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.44%.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,705 shares in the company, valued at $27,627,006.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total transaction of $4,759,919.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,155.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total transaction of $14,183,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,627,006.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,744 shares of company stock worth $39,121,808. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on WST shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

