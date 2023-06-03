CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at about $90,882,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,439,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,613,000 after buying an additional 1,198,800 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,727,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,755,000 after buying an additional 856,022 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 150.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,816,000 after buying an additional 792,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 37.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,361,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,212,000 after buying an additional 368,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $498,714.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,317,863.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE stock opened at $77.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

