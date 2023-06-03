Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,889 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,299 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 169,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,585,000 after buying an additional 21,661 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 5,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $986,161.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $4,595,892.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Manhattan Associates news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $143,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,887 shares in the company, valued at $9,464,667.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 5,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $986,161.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,595,892.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,646 shares of company stock worth $8,553,422. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $185.46 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $106.02 and a one year high of $185.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.07 and a beta of 1.58.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

