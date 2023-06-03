Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,885 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,393,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,519,000 after acquiring an additional 754,571 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,802,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,329,000 after purchasing an additional 145,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,326,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,162,000 after purchasing an additional 224,263 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,926,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,423,000 after purchasing an additional 717,543 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,957,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

LNT opened at $51.98 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.79 and its 200-day moving average is $53.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.35%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNT. StockNews.com began coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.44.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

