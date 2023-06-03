Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 17,136 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,136 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Trip.com Group by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Trip.com Group by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Trip.com Group by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCOM opened at $34.42 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $40.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 122.93 and a beta of 0.53.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.20. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

TCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. HSBC increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.70.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

