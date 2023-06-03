Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.93 Million Holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) by 91.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.36% of Winmark worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 376,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,354,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in Winmark by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 81,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Winmark by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 23,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winmark Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WINA opened at $349.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $329.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.22. Winmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.52 and a fifty-two week high of $349.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Winmark Increases Dividend

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.13 million for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 62.91% and a net margin of 47.04%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

Insider Transactions at Winmark

In other news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $81,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at $936,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,673 shares in the company, valued at $788,535. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $81,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,194 shares of company stock worth $9,353,785. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WINA. TheStreet cut Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Winmark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, and trade gently used merchandise and provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments. The Franchising segment is involved in value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise and provides strategic consulting services related to franchising.

See Also

