Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $93.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $81.10 and a 52 week high of $111.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.11.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.58). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $471.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total transaction of $573,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

