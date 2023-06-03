Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 305,137 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 729.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $35.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.34. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $45.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.42). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 73.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

