Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,076 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK stock opened at $145.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.98. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $162.59.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.20%.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.