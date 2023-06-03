Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 7,882 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 7,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on National Fuel Gas from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 2.7 %

NFG stock opened at $52.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.23. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $717.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.40%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

