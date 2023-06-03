Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Stake Cut by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 28,320 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Antero Resources were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,113 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AR. Mizuho raised their target price on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Antero Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Antero Resources Price Performance

In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 941,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,844,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AR opened at $21.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 3.47. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 29.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.