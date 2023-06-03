Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,937 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,027,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,224,000 after purchasing an additional 490,850 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 116,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,340,000 after purchasing an additional 85,110 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,076,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,139,000 after buying an additional 60,296 shares in the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $663,226.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,791.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $663,226.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,791.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $8,926,931.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,550,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,822,918.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,825 and have sold 147,081 shares valued at $10,873,164. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $28.20 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $45.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.13.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.