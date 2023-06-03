Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 3,500 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $4,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,115,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $895,227,000 after buying an additional 88,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,917,000 after purchasing an additional 108,922 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,670,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,109,000 after purchasing an additional 116,382 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,518,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,056,000 after purchasing an additional 32,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 16.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,351,000 after buying an additional 102,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGA. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.33.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $292,858.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,919.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $292,858.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,919.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total value of $151,641.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RGA opened at $145.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.91. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $109.06 and a 1 year high of $153.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $1.79. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.10%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

