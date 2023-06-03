Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,480 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.18.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $79.55 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 56.02 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 28.63%. The company had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $34,380.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,815.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $3,345,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 830,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,476,960.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 406 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $34,380.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,815.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,427 shares of company stock valued at $9,507,153 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

