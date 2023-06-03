Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,192 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC opened at $293.39 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.82 and a 52 week high of $402.78. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $286.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Paycom Software from $289.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,562.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,562.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

