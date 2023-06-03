Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 6,031 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Jabil were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $997,000. EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of Jabil by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,640,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,290,000 after buying an additional 779,379 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,724,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,620,000 after purchasing an additional 255,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,084 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $99,243.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $707,482.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,358.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jabil Trading Up 2.5 %

JBL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Jabil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

Jabil stock opened at $92.22 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.57.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

About Jabil

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Featured Stories

