Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 6,054 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,184 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,054 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Sterling Infrastructure from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

In other news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $164,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,844.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

STRL stock opened at $49.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.66. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

