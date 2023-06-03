Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 5,676 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,272 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIX. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FIX shares. UBS Group began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $429,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIX opened at $154.88 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.14 and a 52-week high of $156.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.27 and a 200 day moving average of $131.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.21.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates under the Mechanical and Electrical Services segments. The Mechanical Services segment includes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

See Also

