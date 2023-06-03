Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,060,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,922,000 after purchasing an additional 65,697 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,389,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,185,000 after buying an additional 158,058 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after acquiring an additional 422,281 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,168,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,672,000 after acquiring an additional 16,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Republic Services by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,063,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,138,000 after purchasing an additional 472,268 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $144.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.48. The company has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.72 and a twelve month high of $149.30.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

