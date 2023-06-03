Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 266,719 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,655,000 after acquiring an additional 130,734 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,934,000 after acquiring an additional 14,950 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at $656,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE:IT opened at $345.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $317.17 and its 200 day moving average is $329.20. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $358.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total value of $396,958.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.71, for a total value of $316,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,225,029.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total transaction of $396,958.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,719 shares of company stock worth $3,838,908 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Featured Stories

