Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $4.51 Million Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,721 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

REXR stock opened at $54.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 57.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.24. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.74 and a 1-year high of $68.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Rexford Industrial Realty

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $975,808.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $975,808.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $1,986,149.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.