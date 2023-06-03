Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $4.52 Million Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 982.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

DFS opened at $109.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $119.91. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.73 and its 200-day moving average is $103.86.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.87.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

