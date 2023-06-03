Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $73,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on DAR. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 1.4 %

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

DAR stock opened at $64.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.73. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.77 and a 12 month high of $87.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.23.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,123,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Larry Barden bought 3,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.74 per share, for a total transaction of $191,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,115.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,123,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $266,958. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

